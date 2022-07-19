The brand is… gone: Desus and Mero end their partnership and Showtime series

Just as one famous couple got back together, another is breaking up.

The Bennifer of late night, Desus Nice (né Daniel Baker) and the Kid Mero (né Joel Martinez), have called it quits.

After making names for themselves with their popular podcast Desus vs. Mero (later Bodega Boys) and then taking their talents to Viceland and later Showtime with their talk show Desus & Mero, the comedy duo will no longer be chopping it up in late night.

"Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward," a Showtime spokesperson said in a statement Monday. "Showtime's late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season. Its final episode aired Thursday, June 23."

Desus Nice and the Kid Mero Desus Nice, aka Daniel Barker (left), and The Kid Mero, aka Joel Martinez, are calling it quits. | Credit: Paras Griffin#SPORT/Getty

During its four-season run, Desus & Mero won a WGA Award, received Critics' Choice and TCA Award nominations, and was rudely ignored by the Emmys. The Bronx bombers also managed to score some high-profile interviews, including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, and David Letterman — the latter of whom called them the "future" of late-night.

Desus Nice addressed the sad news on Twitter, giving a shout-out to Showtime and the duo's fans, known affectionately as the Bodega Hive, with the promise of "big tings" on the horizon.

It's unclear what exactly is at the heart of this falling out. Rumors suggest it has something to do with money (and maybe Anna Kendrick?), but all the Hive has to go on for now are speculative tweets and Reddit rants.

It's always sad when a beloved celeb couple breaks up, especially after weathering the greatest test of any relationship — the pandemic. But these things happen. At times like this, it's best to curl up with a chopped cheese sandwich, a tattered 2009 Yankees World Series jersey, and the soothing (?) voice of the duo's beloved Mike Francesca.

We'll get through this together.

Related content: