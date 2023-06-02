"There's a lot of things we said and did that was groundbreaking, and I don't think it is now," mused the actress.

Eva Longoria has no questions about what her Desperate Housewives character is up to in 2023.

While sitting down with Mario Lopez on Access Hollywood to promote her directorial debut Flamin' Hot, Longoria mused about what Gaby Solis would be up to if the show had a reboot. "She'd be an influencer for sure," she said. "She'd be a social media mogul."

Longoria and Lopez reminisced about attending the premiere of the ABC dramedy back in 2004, and Longoria's fears that the show wouldn't last one season. "I thought, 'This will never get picked up. It's so different,'" she recalled. "We weren't a comedy. We weren't a drama. I was like I hope people get it, and apparently, they did."

With TV reboots all the rage, would Longoria be up for a return to Wisteria Lane? "I would be the first to sign up for a reboot," she said. "I miss Gaby so much. I miss being Gaby Solis."

However, she doesn't think it's likely because creator Marc Cherry has no interest in returning to the world. "I've talked to him several times," she explained. "He feels like there's no Why now? For the sake of a reboot, he wouldn't do it. He feels like, 'What do I have to say with these characters that we haven't already fully mined?'

Despite missing Gaby, Longoria agreed, noting how much television and culture has changed since Desperate Housewives premiered nearly 20 years ago.

"I come from the generation of 24 episodes a year for a decade of our lives," she said. "We fully mined those characters. There was nobody on the street that was left to sleep with. I slept with everybody. I was like, 'Uh, what do we do now?' 20 years ago we were saying something about ageism and saying something about being a housewife, and it was shocking. There's a lot of things we said and did that was groundbreaking, and I don't think it is now. Now it's like the norm."

