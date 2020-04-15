Derek and Julianne Hough sing 'Be Our Guest' in exclusive Disney Family Singalong clip

Beauty and the Beast type TV Show network The CW

On Thursday, ABC will air The Disney Family Singalong, a one-hour musical special event hosted by Ryan Seacrest and featuring a number of guests (virtually) performing Disney classics. The event is set to feature the likes of Christina Aguilera, John Stamos, Kristen Chenoweth, Michael Bublé, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, and Amber Riley, and more.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that cast members from High School Musical, including Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens, will come together to perform "We're All in This Together" from the popular 2006 film. And the guest list doesn't stop there. There's also Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Darren Criss, and more. But for now, EW has an exclusive look at the first full performance from the special.

In the clip above, Julianne Hough, Hayley Ebert, and Derek Hough perform Beauty and the Beast's "Be Our Guest" from their homes.

The Disney Family Singalong airs Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

