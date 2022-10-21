The actress' last adventure on the show, "The Power of the Doctor," premieres Oct. 23.

Departing Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker kept time traveler's outfit: 'It's comfy!'

The Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker's version of the titular time-traveler will leave the TARDIS for good on Sunday's feature-length episode, "The Power of the Doctor," as the actress' stint on the beloved time travel show comes to and end. But Whittaker and costar Mandip Gill will have plenty to remind them of the years they spent on the show, thanks to the number of props the pair took from the set on their way out.

"When we wrapped in the TARDIS, everyone left," Whittaker recently said when EW saw down for a chat in London with the actress and Gill. "Then me and her started breaking s--- off."

"We heard that you were allowed to didn't we?" said Gill, who plays the character Yaz on the show. "We heard it somewhere. We literally started taking things off, things were being pulled off, runners were helping us, because we'd been given the go ahead!"

"So, you nicked this..." Whittaker said.

"Huge ball!" Gill interjected. "But it was glued in. I had help taking it out."

Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker in a scene from 'Doctor Who' | Credit: Ben Blackall/BBC Studios/BBC America

In fact, it turned out that no one had told the pair they could loot the TARDIS, which was still required for shooting.

"They had pick-ups in there," admitted Whittaker.

Regardless the pair managed to take home quite a sizable collection of memorabilia.

"When the TARDIS flies, there's a button where a mini-TARDIS spins," said Whittaker. "So I took the mini-Tardis. I also nicked from season 2 the figure of Ashad (a.k.a. the Lone Cyberman). So I've got a tiny little one of him. And I've got my costume and my sonic [screwdriver]."

The actress has her costume as well?

"Of course, I f---ing have!" said Whittaker. "Are you kidding? It's mine! It's well comfy."

Whittaker's Doctor and Gill's Yaz have gotten closer and closer on the show, a friendship and maybe something more blossoming between them. How will this Sunday's episode leave fans feeling about what will presumably be the end of their time together?

"It's not on a downer, it's not negative," teases Gill. "There is a beautiful conclusion. I feel like, the whole story, you get left wanting more, but it's not anticlimactic, and it's not a downer, it's full."

Watch the trailer for "The Power of the Doctor" below.

