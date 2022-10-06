No, you haven't magically traveled back in time to the early aughts — The Surreal Life is officially making a comeback.

The iconic reality show — which sees a cast of C and D list celebs set up house together in a luxurious mansion — is returning to VH1 for its first season in 16 years and, if its first trailer is any indication, is set to be just as delightfully zany and drama-filled as its predecessor.

In the clip, viewers are introduced to season 7's rambunctious new cast, which includes singer and Celebrity Big Brother star Tamar Braxton, basketball legend Dennis Rodman, adult film star Stormy Daniels, musician August Alsina, beauty YouTuber Manny Mua, Living Single actress Kim Coles, professional wrestler C.J. Perry, and Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz.

While sitting with her "haunted doll Susan," Daniels shared in the trailer that people might recognize her for being "the girl that f----ed Trump," after she made headlines back in 2018 for allegedly having an affair with the former President.

But she's not the only one dishing about their sexual history. Later in the trailer, Rodman tells his fellow castmates about the time his "teammate f----ed my wife" while they're all enjoying a meal high above the ground together. He added, "And I had to go play a game that f----ing night!"

In fact, it seems safe to say Rodman is being both emotionally and physically available in the series, as he can be seen parading around naked in multiple shots in the trailer. As Muniz commiserated in a confessional: "We've all seen Dennis Rodman's dong."

The Surreal Life, which premiered back in 2003, ran for six seasons before coming to an end in 2006. Past show contestants include Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil, Corey Feldman, MC Hammer, Vanilla Ice, Tammy Faye Messner, Ron Jeremy, Flava Flav, and Brigitte Nielsen.

Season 7 of The Surreal Life drops Oct. 24 on VH1. Watch the trailer for the series above.

