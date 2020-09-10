Denise Richards is leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after 2 seasons

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills type TV Show network Bravo genre Reality

Representatives for Bravo had no comment, and reps for Richards did not immediately respond to EW.

First joining RHOBH's ninth season in 2019, the Drop Dead Gorgeous actress quickly became a fan favorite for her low-key and affable persona. However, the recent season found Richards at odds with many of the other cast members, including guest star Brandi Glanville, who claimed she had a one night stand with the married actress. Richards has denied the accusation, leading to a she said, she said that's the fueled a season-long drama.

There are also other implications for Richards' exit — new castmate Garcelle Beauvais revealed on EW Live that she and Richards made a deal that if one of them leaves, the other is out the door as well. Time will tell if Beauvais honors that pact.

Richards' departure also comes on the heels of fan speculation that Kris Jenner could be joining RHOBH now that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end.

Related content: