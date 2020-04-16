Brave New World is coming to life in Peacock's small-screen adaptation of the classic Aldous Huxley novel, and the first trailer has just arrived.

Demi Moore leads the cast of the sci-fi drama, which follows the residents of a seemingly utopian future society called New London that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

Rounding out the cast are Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay, Game of Thrones alum Harry Lloyd, Solo star Alden Ehrenreich, and The Originals actor Joseph Morgan.

"There's no pain there, John. No fear," Moore tells Ehrenreich in the teaser. "I want that for you."

In the series, Findlay's Lenina Crowe and Lloyd’s Bernard Max have only ever known a rigid social order and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. When curiosity leads the pair on an adventure to the Savage Lands, they’ll need to be saved when they end up part of a violent rebellion.

Ehrenreich's character, John the Savage, escapes back to New London with Crowe and Max, and when he disrupts society's fragile harmony, his cohorts will have to deal with the repercussions.

Brave New World wrapped filming before Hollywood's shutdown at the of March due to the coronavirus pandemic. No release date has been announced for the series, though the streamer is hopeful it will still launch this year.

Related content: