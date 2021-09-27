Demi Lovato dishes on alien abductions and making contact on UFO docuseries Unidentified

Demi Lovato is getting extra — terrestrial, that is.

In the new unscripted Peacock series Unidentified, the singer, actor, and activist embarks on an adventure that takes them to UFO hot spots and out-of-this-world realizations.

Over four episodes, the show follows Lovato, their sister Dallas, and their skeptical best friend Matthew as they attempt to uncover the truth about UFO phenomena by meeting alien abductees, investigating recent eyewitness encounters, and digging up secret government reports.

Ahead of the docuseries' Sept. 30 premiere, EW is debuting an exclusive clip from Unidentified (above). We also chatted with Lovato about the experiences that made them a true believer, what they hope people can learn from the show, and more.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What initially sparked your interest in UFOs and extraterrestrial activity?

DEMI LOVATO: I had a pretty profound experience on my 28th birthday. I made [alien] contact, and it was a pretty mind-blowing experience. Ever since then, I started to look into this more and I wanted to do a show about it.

UNIDENTIFIED WITH DEMI LOVATO Brittany Barbieri, Demi Lovato, and Matthew Scott Montgomery on 'Unidentified' | Credit: Richie Knapp/Peacock

What did you see on your 28th birthday?

We were stargazing and we tried to do this protocol where you make contact, and all of a sudden something showed up directly above us in the sky. It was huge lights that made a question mark, almost, in the sky — and then it just like backed out. I realized [then] that my life was probably going to change in a spiritual way, because I have a spiritual connection to this journey as well.

Were you freaked out at all?

You would think that I would be freaked out, but what I have found in these experiences is the love, and there's no fear. The feeling that you get from these beings is so warm and loving and accepting that it's just overwhelming joy that happens when you're able to make contact. When I say make contact, I just mean intentionally try to meditate and try to manifest sightings. It's not that I'm actually, like, shaking hands with these beings — although I would love that. I think these beings are extremely peaceful and loving and when they show up, you can absolutely feel that concept.

Why do you think they're trying to make contact with us?

I think they're very caring, very intelligent beings that are just looking out for the best interest of our planet, because we need some help. If you notice in the back in the '40s, UFO sighting really started, and that was because, I believe, that was when we split the atom. We developed nuclear weapons. I think that they're here. I think that they're living among us and we don't even realize it. I don't think that the traveling light years to get here; some beings are already actually living among us.

You talk to some alien abductees as part of the show too. How was that experience?

We were looking into [abductions], and as I started talking to these abductees, I was realizing that I had some very similar experience. I had an experience where I feel like I astral-projected in my sleep, and I'm realizing that maybe it wasn't that and it was possibly that I went somewhere.

What was the wildest thing you experienced?

I mean, there were some pretty out-there stories that are still pretty hard to wrap my brain around, but I think the most exciting thing that happened on the show was when we made contact for about two hours. We just stuck around. Sometimes you see a UFO in the sky above for a couple of seconds. And this was the same time that my fans meditated with me, so I think that they were really showing up. I think it's about intention, and when you put the intention out there, sometimes they come.

You brought your sister Dallas and your friend Matthew along on this show. Were they believers by the end?

Yeah. My best friend Matthew Scott and my sister Dallas. They came along for the journey, and my sister loves paranormal stuff, so she was already into this, and then my best friend, he's more of a skeptic, even though he was with me on my birthday when we saw those lights.

What do you hope the takeaway from this show will be?

I want people to have an open mind and heart and to realize that these beings are looking out for our best interest. There's nothing to fear. If they wanted to hurt us, they would've hurt us. Honestly, what people don't realize is when we send out nuclear waste into our atmosphere, it doesn't just stay there. It goes out into the universe. Nuclear waste goes out into other possible civilizations. So I think that we have to be careful of what we're doing on this planet, and I think that they're just looking out for us.