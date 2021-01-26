Demi Lovato will star in NBC comedy Hungry about friends with food issues

Demi Lovato is returning to her TV roots!

The singer will star in and executive produce the NBC comedy series Hungry, about friends in a food issues group, EW has confirmed. Deadline first reported the news.

Hungry follows friends in a food issues group who "help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better."

NBC has given the series a put pilot commitment, meaning it will pay a penalty if it doesn't air. Will & Grace writer and Hot In Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin is writing and executive producing the single-camera comedy. It comes from Hazy Mills and SB Projects (founded by Lovato's manager, Scooter Braun) in association with Universal Television.

Lovato, who's spoken about recovering from an eating disorder, will serve as EP alongside Martin, Will & Grace star Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills, and Braun, James Shin, and Scott Manson of SB Projects.

Before she was known for her music career, Lovato first broke onto the scene by starring in Disney Channel's Camp Rock movies and the series Sonny With a Chance, which ran from 2009 to 2011. Her first onscreen role was playing Angela in Barney & Friends in the early 2000s.

In 2020, Lovato had a recurring role on Will & Grace and appeared in the Will Ferrell-led Netflix comedy movie Eurovision. She's previously appeared on Glee, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Grey's Anatomy, and more. A new YouTube docuseries about "the darkest point in" her life, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, will premiere its first two parts on March 23.