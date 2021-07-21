Demi Lovato shares body confidence message after filming 'awkward hilarious' sex scene: 'My first one!'

When it comes to their first sex scene, sorry, but Demi Lovato is not sorry — they nailed it.

In fact, Lovato took to their Instagram on Tuesday after filming the scene to share their experience and an empowering message of body positivity to boot.

"I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately," they wrote next to a pic of them in a black bra and shorts. "Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that. I rarely ever showed my arms before.. now I'm in this!! (Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL)."

They continued, "I don't always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post - I do just that! It's important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex."

The scene was for Lovato's upcoming NBC comedy series Hungry, in which the singer and actress stars and serves as executive producer. Hungry follows friends in a food issues group who "help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better." Lovato, who's been open about their experience with an eating disorder, will star in the series alongside Valerie Bertinelli, who plays her character's mom.

The show is part of a busy roster for Lovato. They are also slated to host their own talk show, The Demi Lovato Show, on the Roku Channel on July 30, and they also have an upcoming UFO investigation limited series on Peacock titled Unidentified With Demi Lovato.