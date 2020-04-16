Demi Lovato sings Cinderella ballad in sneak peek for Disney's singalong

Cinderella type Movie genre Family

Demi Lovato is here to offer a taste of what's to come during Thursday night's Disney singalong special on ABC.

In a new sneak-peek promo, the "I Love Me" singer, 27, performs a snippet of the ballad "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes," offering her own take on the classic song from the 1950 animated Cinderella...from quarantine, of course. During the special, she will be performing this song with Michael Bublé.

Thursday will truly be a big night for new Lovato music, since she's also dropping "I'm Ready," her collaboration with Sam Smith.

The Disney Family Singalong marks an hourlong special hosted by Ryan Seacrest. In addition to Lovato, it will highlight at-home performances through video chat from Ariana Grande, Darren Criss, the cast of High School Musical, and more. Another sneak peek shows Grande belting pieces of a Hercules number, "I Won't Say I'm In Love."

Other musical moments to look forward to are Christina Aguilera singing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King, Moana's Auliʻi Cravalho singing "How Far I'll Go," Glee alum Amber Riley singing "Let It Go" from Frozen, and Josh Groban singing Toy Story's “You’ve Got a Friend In Me."

The star-studded event will also highlight Feeding America’s efforts to support people facing hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The singalong will begin tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

