Watch first trailer for Netflix's Rascal Flatts reality series DeMarcus Family Rules

The new reality show follows the one-third of the country-pop group Rascal Flatts , Jay DeMarcus, and his family as "they write their own rules for juggling music, family and a whole lot of fun in between," according to Netflix.

The first trailer for the series shows how life really is a highway as Jay and his beauty queen wife Allison DeMarcus clash over their different parenting styles, leading to crazy hijinks and cherished memories for their Nashville family. And according to the official series description, while "Jay is part of the most awarded vocal group in country music history, with over 27 million album sales and 33 top 10 singles, and Allison is a triple crown beauty pageant winner and the Co-Executive Director of the Miss Tennessee pageant… things aren’t always quite so successful at home."