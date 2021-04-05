Delroy Lindo and Cush Jumbo returning for The Good Fight season 5 premiere

EW has confirmed that both actors, who were set to exit the Paramount+ legal drama during its fourth season, are returning for the season 5 premiere to finish off their characters' arcs. TVLine.com broke the exciting news.

Original The Good Fight cast members, Lindo and Jumbo portrayed managing partner Adrian Boseman and lawyer Lucca Quinn, respectively. Both of their departures from the series were announced last year; however, neither actor was given a proper send-off because season 4 ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the season's Jeffrey Epstein-focused seventh episode served as the season finale.

The Good Fight Image zoom Credit: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

With their returns confirmed, it remains to be seen how The Good Fight will send Adrian and Lucca off. Last season, the Democratic National Committee approached Adrian about possibly running for president, which could give the character an easy out. When Lindo spoke to EW's Dalton Ross on SiriusXM's EW Live last June, he wasn't exactly sure whether or not that opportunity would play into Adrian's exit.

"On some level, it's a tantalizing prospect," said Lindo, who departed The Good Fight to headline a potential ABC series called Harlem's Kitchen. "But on the other hand…. You know what? I don't know what [creators Robert and Michelle King] have in mind. We'll come up with something, and hopefully it will be something that is satisfying for all of us."

As of right now, it's also unclear how The Good Fight's fifth season will both wrap-up the Memo 618 storyline from last year and adjust to a Trump-less America. That being said, we do know there will be some new faces: Mandy Patinkin was cast a Hal Wackner, a layman with no legal training who creates his own court in the back of a copy shop, and Charmaine Bingwa as a new layer at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart.

The Good Fight is expected to return later this year.

