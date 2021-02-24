Watch first trailer for OWN's new legal drama Delilah, from Greenleaf creator

Friends become enemies and the law becomes deadly in OWN's new series Delilah, and EW has your exclusive first look at the new legal drama from Greenleaf creator Craig Wright.

The juicy new show stars Maahra Hill (Black-ish, How to Get Away With Murder) as titular Delilah Connolly, a headstrong, highly principled lawyer doing her best to raise two kids alone and keep her ties to family, friends, and faith strong, all the while ceaselessly seeking justice for those who need it most in a time when the rich and powerful will do anything to stop her.

But when a new case brings her on the opposing side of her best friend Tamara Roberts played by Jill Marie Jones (Girlfriends) in court, more than just the outcome of the case is on the line — her closest friendship and both of their lives are at stake, too. Check out the exclusive first trailer above now to see just how complicated things get in Delilah's fight for justice.

Image zoom Credit: Own

Delilah also stars Susan Heyward (Orange Is the New Black) and Ozioma Akagha (Marvel's Runaways) and is executive produced by Wright, Charles Randolph-Wright, and Oprah Winfrey. This is the first new series from Wright after his smash hit Greenleaf was dubbed 2020's most watched original cable series with Black viewers. Wright is also currently developing a spin-off of Greenleaf for OWN.

Delilah premieres Tuesday, March 9, at 9 p.m. ET on OWN.

