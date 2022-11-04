Class is canceled: Degrassi revival scrapped at HBO Max

School is no longer in session for HBO Max's Degrassi revival.

The streamer has scrapped its plans for a new installment in the teen drama franchise, which was announced in January, EW has confirmed. The news, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, is just the latest in a stream of cutbacks at Warner Bros. Discovery after the merger earlier this year between Discovery and WarnerMedia.

Intended to feature 10 hourlong episodes, the new Degrassi series was set to be helmed by showrunners Lara Azzopardi (The Bold Type) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale), with a targeted U.S. launch date in 2023. It was not known if anyone previously involved in the enduring franchise — which over the course of more than 40 years has had many versions, including Degrassi: Next Class and Degrassi: The Next Generation — was going to take part in this iteration.

Promotional art for HBO Max's 'Degrassi' revival Promotional art for HBO Max's 'Degrassi' revival | Credit: HBO Max

When Degrassi was first announced, Josh Scherba, president of WildBrain Studios, the revival's producer, promised that the creators "have envisioned an evolution for Degrassi that, while staying true to the fundamental honesty, humanity and integrity of the brand, promises fans a journey into exciting new territory, both creatively and dramatically."

At the time, it was also revealed that all 14 seasons of The Next Generation would become available on HBO Max, and those episodes remain on the streamer despite Degrassi being spiked. The Next Generation was the longest-running and most popular installment of the teen soap to date, with stars like Drake, Nina Dobrev, and Shenae Grimes getting their start on it.

In addition to Degrassi, previous high-profile cuts at Warner Bros. Discovery include the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser, J.K. Simmons, and Michael Keaton, and the animated film Scoob!: Holiday Haunt.