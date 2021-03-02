Degrassi: The Next Generation stars pay tribute to late castmate Jahmil French

Degrassi: The Next Generation type TV Show network The N

In the wake of Canadian actor Jahmil French's death at 29, his former castmates from Degrassi: The Next Generation have been paying tribute to him on social media.

Smith landed his breakout role as Degrassi Community School student Dave Turner, whose most notable relationship was with his rebellious classmate Alli Bhandari, played by Melinda Shankar.

On Tuesday, Shankar posted a series of photos with French through the years on Instagram, along with a caption that said, "you will always hold such a special place in my heart. Thank you for being one of the most talented, compassionate, kindest, funniest friends I have. You were so loved."

Shanker also tweeted, "Bhandurner forever in my heart," which fellow Degrassi actress Lauren Collins quoted and added, "Jahmil was an undeniable talent. I didn't know him well but boy, did he make an impression. Funny, engaging, a real firecracker. Truly devastating news. Sending love to the whole Degrassi family."

Alexandria Benoit, who played another of Turner's exes, Sadie, shared memories of French on Instagram as well, noting, "He played every scene with a new beat that always kept it interesting and fresh."

Several of the actors who worked most closely with French on the iconic Canadian teen drama series joined in on sharing pictures with him, including Luke Bilyk, Jordan Todosey, and Annie Clark (who played Drew Torres, Adam Torres, and Fiona Coyne).

Bilyk wrote, "I'll always remember you dancing down the halls of the green room," while Todosey tweeted, "I thank you for all the times you made me laugh, taught me dance moves, and gave me confidence as Adam."

Meanwhile, Clark posted a video to Twitter of French dancing, which costar Aislinn Paul (who played Clare Edwards) retweeted. "Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French, Clark wrote. "This video is how I'll always think of him. So full of energy and fun."

Read on for more tributes.

