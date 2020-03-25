Chris Evans plays a father on the edge in first Defending Jacob trailer

Defending Jacob (TV series) type TV Show

What would you do for your family? That's the question at the center of Apple TV+'s next drama Defending Jacob.

Based on the 2012 novel of the same name by William Landay, Defending Jacob is equal parts thriller and character study when 14-year old Jacob Barber (Jaeden Martell) is arrested for murdering a classmate. His parents, played by Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery, then set out to prove their son's innocence. But as they'll soon discover, nothing is as simple as it seems.

The eight-episode series, which comes from creator Mark Bomback, is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morten Tyldum. Defending Jacob marks Dockery's return to the small screen following her run on the beloved Downton Abbey, and Evans' first major television role since 2000's The Opposite of Sex miniseries. Evans is also on board as an executive producer.

Watch the first trailer for the Apple TV+ series, which will debut April 24, above.

