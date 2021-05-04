Debris star Jonathan Tucker says the finale 'will turn the whole thing upside down'

The show's star tells EW what fans can expect from the rest of the season.

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the May 3 episode of Debris.

Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola (Riann Steele) have made it out of the time loop. We think.

After two episodes of trying desperately to figure out how a piece of debris was resetting (and ultimately changing) reality, Finola pieced together how to get things back to normal. But the question of whether they managed to reset everything perfectly remains. "You're going to be figuring out if things are still 100 percent," star Jonathan Tucker says as we head into the final three episodes of Debris' first season.

DEBRIS Credit: James Dittiger/NBC

But there's one answer Tucker is willing to provide right now: That phone call between Bryan and Finola in episode nine? It was not romantic. However, the partners will be tested as the season builds to its conclusion. "The debris is doing more and more but in less procedural sorts of ways," says Tucker. "It is going to really come together in these last few episodes. [The ending] will turn the whole thing upside down." (One thing we can expect by season's end, according to Tucker, is the answer to what Bryan has been injecting into his arm.)

Heading into episode 11, Tucker says they leave the time loop behind, but not time travel, as the show takes us to Afghanistan for a little Brian origin story. "And then ultimately, what we find out in [episode] 13 is that this whole season is an origin story for everybody," says Tucker.

Debris airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

