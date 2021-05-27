Debris canceled after one season on NBC

Debris is being cleared from the NBC schedule.

EW has learned that the sci-fi drama will not return for a second season.

The show starred Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele as agents Bryan and Finola, who teamed up to recover the wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft — debris with the power to affect humankind in mysterious ways (like, by changing reality). The series also starred Norbert Leo Butz and Scroobius Pip.

DEBRIS Tyrone Benskin, Jonathan Tucker, and Riann Steele on 'Debris' | Credit: James Dittiger/NBC

The show just aired its season 1 finale, in which (spoiler alert) it was revealed there were two Finolas, something creator J.H. Wyman addressed in a recent interview with EW.

"Yeah, I was hoping people would say, 'Is it a clone? Is it from another reality? Is it something else altogether? What is it?'" Wyman said. "I can't wait to come back and find out, like, if there's a Finola, where's Bryan? Where's another Bryan?"

He added, "It's also the idea that Brill [Sebastian Roché] knows much more than everyone, he's legitimately more knowledgeable than anyone we've met so far about what's going on. Those are the questions you're supposed to ask and find out where this entity is from."

Variety first reported the cancellation.