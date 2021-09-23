Debra Messing has some questions about who gets to host NBC's Saturday Night Live — and why one of those hosts is Kim Kardashian West.

"Why Kim Kardashian?" the Will & Grace star asked in a tweet, referring to the recent announcement revealing the first of SNL's next season hosts. "I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"

True, Kardashian doesn't have a movie to promote. (Though she did voice the character of Delores in the recent animated Paw Patrol film.) Or a new album. And she might seem like an unlikely choice given who the show has chosen as hosts over the years. But Kardashian is considered a performer and she did just conclude her run on what is probably one of the most popular reality television series in pop culture history. The reality star is also launching a new series on Hulu. (Plus, there are her "side hustles" like her beauty line.) As one Internet commenter so thoroughly put it, "she is SNL worthy."

This is also far from the first time SNL has had "non-performers" take the stage — last season, the show tapped Elon Musk for hosting duties despite pushback. (Lorne Michaels had the last laugh, as the May 8, 2020 episode Musk hosted won an Emmy at last week's awards.)

Kim Kardashian; Debra Messing Kim Kardashian and Debra Messing | Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images; Bruce Glikas/WireImage

For her part, the reality star couldn't contain her excitement about the news of her new gig on Twitter, sharing the announcement and writing, "OMFG no turning back now!!! LOL I'm hosting SNL!!!!!"

Kardashian will host the long-running sketch show Oct. 9 alongside musical guest Halsey. A representative for Kardashian didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

