Debra Messing is headed to the White House for new Starz comedy East Wing

Debra Messing is on her way to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. The Will & Grace actress is set to star in and produce East Wing, a comedy series set in the White House during the 1980s, Starz announced Tuesday. The project is based on the life of creator Ali Wentworth's mother, Muffie Cabot, who served as social secretary during the Ronald Reagan administration.

Messing will portray Hollis Carlisle, a hostess extraordinaire who juggles her threatened husband, her rebellious children, Nancy Reagan's chief of staff, and a crippling social anxiety disorder. Wentworth will be right by Messing's side in the role of her best friend, Kelly Forbes, a stay-at-home mom who's intimidated by her friend's success. Liz Tuccillo will also costar.

“The charm and relatability Debra brings to every character she inhabits will captivate audiences once again as she brings Hollis to life on the screen,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming for Starz. “This is a whip-smart comedy that despite its 1980s set dressing, is a pointed commentary on politics and the politics of being a woman today that will be a valuable addition to our slate of premium programming by and for women. Debra, Ali, and Liz will most definitely not be pulling any punches.”

A release date has yet to be announced.