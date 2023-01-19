Good luck getting away with anything under the watchful eye of Kitty Forman.

That '70s Show star Debra Jo Rupp revealed in a new interview that she sensed a connection between her former costars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis before their romance progressed from the screen to real life.

Rupp, who's reprising her role as the beloved Forman matriarch on the sequel series That '90s Show, recalled tuning in to a reunion between Kutcher and Kunis and noticing a "spark." Speaking to Access Hollywood, she said, "It was quite a while after '70s Show had ended, and there was kind of a little spark thing that was happening with Mila and Ashton. I caught that. I absolutely caught that."

Rupp admitted that she "did not think it was going to go anywhere," but Kutcher and Kunis began dating shortly after the reunion and eventually married. "I was like, 'You go!'" Rupp said. "It's kind of perfect."

Kutcher and Kunis played pals-turned-love-interests Kelso and Jackie on That '70s Show, which ran for eight seasons from 1998 and 2006. They started dating in 2012, wed in 2015, and share two children: daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6.

Kunis previously revealed that Kutcher was her first kiss, which occurred during a scripted moment between their characters. The actress told PEOPLE in 2001 that she was nervous about the kiss because she had the "biggest crush" on Kutcher. "I was like, 'Oh, he's so cute. It's the Calvin Klein model!'" she said. "Then I was like, 'I have to kiss him?' I was so nervous and uncomfortable."

Kunis, Kutcher, and many of their '70s Show castmates are also reprising their roles on That '90s Show, which is now streaming on Netflix. (Kurtwood Smith, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama are all back in some capacity.) Set in the summer of 1995, the series follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon), as she befriends a new generation of Point Place kids while visiting her grandparents Red (Smith) and Kitty in Wisconsin.

EW recently caught up with Rupp and Smith to look back at their time on the original series. Rupp remembered that she was initially "terrified" to work with Smith on the sitcom, citing his role in the 1987 action film RoboCop. "I knew he was [in] RoboCop, so I was very nice to him then," she said. "I just was so excited about a period show. It was just perfect. The writing was so sharp and so good. It was so much fun."

Smith added that he was nervous to take on the role of Red because he didn't have much TV experience at the time. "I'd done comedy of course on stage [but] I hadn't really done comedy on film," he said, "so I was a little bit concerned about how I was going to come off comedically. I was a little insecure about that."

