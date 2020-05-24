Why Debi Mazar was embarrassed by her Entourage character

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Debi Mazar is certainly ready to admit that Entourage had its faults.

The Younger actress appeared on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing with host Lola Ogunnaike, and gave some insight on how her series regular role as Shauna the publicist on the HBO comedy series "was a lot of fun to play," but the behind the scenes had some downsides.

"I was kind of, almost like embarrassed by my dialogue," Mazar explains, "because I curse, and I obviously have the ability to be a complete trash mouth, but some of the things I would say would completely make me blush."

The star of the Spanish series Arde Madrid, now streaming on MHz Choice, elaborated by saying "with TV, you don't know what they're going to write. I took a job to make money. I mean, [creator Doug Ellin] wrote a really strong character, but that set was very testosterone-driven and misogynistic."

Whenever Mazar was having a particularly hard day on the set of the popular cable series, she says she would "just go into Shauna mode, and go 'You know what, f— you bye.'"

Having been on Entourage for eight seasons plus a movie, Mazar puts a pin on the experience with, "at the end of the day, my job is to deliver," and that's what she did.

