Debbie Matenopoulos responds to rumors about her returning to The View

Could OG The View cohost Debbie Matenopoulos be returning to the ABC talk show? Don't rule it out.

Reports surfaced Friday that ABC is looking to fill the seat being vacated by Meghan McCain with Matenopoulos, who first joined the show when she was in her 20s and stayed for two years.

A spokesperson for the TV host and journalist said Friday in a statement to EW, "Debbie will always have a fond place in her heart for The View, the show that launched her career as a 21-year-old straight out of NYU."

The spokesperson also said Matenopoulos' camp has been in touch with ABC.

"Her rep has in fact been having conversations with senior executives at ABC News over the past few months about many things, including her participation in celebrating the 25th season of The View, and she appreciates all the interest in her returning," the statement continued. "Currently, she is in development on two food shows and her own lifestyle show, but she'd never say never to returning to her first television home."

McCain recently announced she would be leaving The View ahead of its 25th season. The daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain and Cindy McCain has served as a conservative voice on the panel since 2017.

"This was not an easy decision," McCain said on the show when she announced her departure. "It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and my close friends, and, you know, look — COVID has changed the world for all of us and it changed the way, at least for me, the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."

Matenopoulos was a View cohost for just two seasons alongside Barbara Walters, Joy Behar, Star Jones, and Meredith Vieira. Lisa Ling joined the panel of ladies as Matenopoulos departed.

