Dear White People is alive with the sound of '90s music in final season trailer

In the final season, Sam breaks out her camera to document the making of Winchester's Varsity Show, the annual student-produced and satirical musical about the school. (This is based on a very real, 100-year-old tradition at Columbia University – just ask Greta Gerwig and Jenny Slate, both of whom did it during their time there.) For the first time ever, though, the Black students of Armstrong-Parker House, led by Troy (Brandon P. Bell), will be in charge of writing the show, which will obviously be '90s-themed. Unfortunately, not every student at A-P House is onboard with the project.