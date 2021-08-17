Dear White People is alive with the sound of '90s music in final season trailer
It's showtime at Winchester University!
Dear White People is, to quote singer Montell Jordan, flippin' the track and bringing the old school back in the trailer for its fourth and final season.
Set during Samantha White (Logan Browning) and company's senior year at Winchester University, Justin Simien's Netflix satire is transforming into a '90s musical for its swan song. As the trailer (below) reveals, the characters will cover many classics from the era, like Jordan's aforementioned hit "This Is How We Do It," Johnny Gill's "Rub You the Right Way," En Vogue's "Free Your Mind," and more.
In the final season, Sam breaks out her camera to document the making of Winchester's Varsity Show, the annual student-produced and satirical musical about the school. (This is based on a very real, 100-year-old tradition at Columbia University – just ask Greta Gerwig and Jenny Slate, both of whom did it during their time there.) For the first time ever, though, the Black students of Armstrong-Parker House, led by Troy (Brandon P. Bell), will be in charge of writing the show, which will obviously be '90s-themed. Unfortunately, not every student at A-P House is onboard with the project.
"Is this the legacy we want — 'Showtime at Winchester,' minstrelsy?" says one critic. "Black AF is protesting the show and anyone involved."
Meanwhile, part of the season will also flash-forward to a not-so-distant post-pandemic future and reveal what the characters have been up to since graduation.
Watch the trailer above — which features Queer Eye's Karamo Brown.
Dear White People premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22, on Netflix.
