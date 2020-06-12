Watch Dear White People cast spoof that star-studded 'I take responsibility' PSA

"I take responsibility for making a documentary that centered myself in a conversation about race..."

Dear White People type TV Show network Netflix

Dear white people, maybe that black-and-white video of celebrities saying "I take responsibility" for racism after the death of George Floyd wasn't such a good idea.

Some of the white cast members of Netflix's satirical show Dear White People — John Patrick Amedori, Wyatt Nash, Caitlin Carver, Erich Lane, and Sheridan Pierce — got together to explain why by satirizing said PSA, as shared by Netflix on social media.

"The white students of Winchester also want to take responsibility. We tried to stop them," a tweet from the show reads.

"I'm Muffy Tuttle, and I take responsibility," Carver says as her Dear White People character in the same way stars like Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul, Julianne Moore, Stanley Tucci, and more recited in the original video. "I take responsibility for being white and pretty and desirable to men of all races," she continued.

"I take responsibility... for being hilarious even though people are PC now," Nash, as Kurt, says.

"I take responsibility... for having asked to see many managers," Pierce's Abigail says as a nod to the Karen memes. She later adds, "I take responsibility for bringing up the show Insecure with my black friends. I'm also taking responsibility for calling them 'my black friends.'"

Amedori, as Gabe, then gets to the point of the spoof and the reason why so many have criticized the actual video: "I take responsibility for making a documentary that centered myself in a conversation about race..."

The "I take responsibility" video, shown below, was launched through the production company Confluential Content. "The 'I Take Responsibility' campaign was created in partnership w/ the NAACP to drive a broad coalition to take action by supporting numerous organizations who fight for oppressed communities," a description reads. "ITakeResponsibility.org points people to organizations who are on the front lines, fighting for police accountability, mobilizing voting efforts and providing resources to families directly affected. We encourage everyone to take action and donate. #itakeresponsibility itakeresponsibility.org #blacklivesmatter #blm."

Created by Justin Simien and starring Logan Browning, DeRon Horton, Brandon P. Bell, and Antoinette Robertson, Dear White People was renewed for a 10-episode fourth season, which will also mark its conclusion. With production on the new season paused due to the coronavirus, the spoof above offers at least some new material in signature Dear White People fashion.

Related content: