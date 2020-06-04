Watch Big Bird stress the importance of friendship in exclusive clip from Apple TV+'s Dear...

Big Bird is really thankful for friends during life's difficult moments.

In an exclusive clip from Apple TV+'s new series Dear..., above, the beloved Sesame Street character talks about how he relied on friends when his nest got destroyed in a hurricane. His friends helped build Big Bird a new home.

"Every time I'm sitting in my nest, I think about how lucky I am to have such great friends," he says in the sweet clip. "And when my friends are feeling sad or lonely or scared, I remind them that they can come see me and I can comfort them and I can help them not be afraid, because that's what friends are for."

The moment will feature in the "Big Bird" episode of the 10-part docuseries, which is executive produced by Emmy Award and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler. Inspired by Apple's groundbreaking "Dear Apple" spots, Dear… takes a unique approach to biographies of the most iconic figures in society today by using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Dear... will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on June 5.