A former Deal or No Deal model isn't on board with Meghan Markle's recent comments about feeling "objectified" as a briefcase-opening cast member on the popular game show.

"I have read Meghan's comments about being treated like a 'bimbo' while working on Deal or No Deal, but I have to disagree with what is being said," Donna Feldman said in a new interview with Hollywood Life. "During my time on the show, neither myself nor anybody else I worked with was ever treated as such, in my opinion. However, it's important to note that everyone has their own experience, and I can only speak from mine."

The recurring Oval actress stressed that "everybody knows what you're signing up for when you're hired as a 'Briefcase Beauty,'" and said that "being hired based off your looks comes with the territory" of the show.

"If you're proactive with your career, then you make the most of it and grow your résumé from there," she continued. "Although I've received numerous opportunities based off my looks, it's my intellect, my personality, and strong work ethic that contribute to me getting hired on a regular basis."

A representative for Markle did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

DEAL OR NO DEAL Meghan Markle Meghan Markle on 'Deal or No Deal' | Credit: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On the latest episode of her Archetypes With Meghan podcast (above), the Duchess of Sussex — who took the Deal or No Deal season 2 job as an early gig in Hollywood before joining the cast of Suits in 2011 — reflected on the part, admitting that she felt uneasy with her stint on the series.

"I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage," the 41-year-old said. "I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that's how it felt for me at the time: being reduced to this specific archetype."

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta personality and prior Briefcase Beauty Claudia Jordan told TMZ that she, too, thought Markle's comments were off. The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg similarly criticized Markle's comments on Wednesday's episode of the ABC talk show.

"[Wheel of Fortune hostess] Vanna White is always in something interesting and beautiful, and she's been doing this. The objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed, and that's what you have to change, because we're performers," the Oscar-winning Ghost star said. "We're not journalists, we're actors… You left, and that was your prerogative. I feel bad, because I don't think people were looking at these girls like this. I think they want the money."

