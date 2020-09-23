College life is 'a lot to handle' in first trailer for Netflix docuseries Deaf U

Life at Gallaudet University is full of highs, lows, and hookups in the first trailer for Netflix's new docusoap Deaf U.

Premiering Oct. 9, the series follows a tight-knit group of students at Gallaudet, a private university for the deaf and hard of hearing in Washington, D.C.

"Gallaudet's undergrads are 700 women and 300 guys," says Renate Rose in the trailer (the release of which coincides with the International Day of Sign Languages). "And the women here are just wow!"

The eight-episode season promises an unfettered look at the students' lives and experiences. As Rose says later in the trailer, "Social pressure, worries about the future… college is a lot to handle."

Watch the new Deaf U trailer above.