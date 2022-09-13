It's time to head from the Bering Sea to the cold waters north of the Arctic Circle in the latest Deadliest Catch spin-off: The Viking Returns.

As the title suggests, the new series (which makes its debut Sept. 13 on Discovery) follows Captain Sig Hansen and his daughter Mandy as they try their hand at fishing off the coast of Norway after the Alaskan Red King Crab fishery is shut down.

EW has your first, exclusive look at the opening moments of the series (above), which teases Sig and Mandy struggling to find a crew and discussing with some locals the best place to start their new fishing expedition.

Mandy tells EW that fishing in Norway is a "whole new world" for her and her dad.

"For me, the biggest challenge fishing in Norway was the uncharted waters. When I'm in the Bering Sea, I know the area and geography pretty much like the back of my hand. Fishing in Norway was like a new map to learn," Sig tells EW.

DEADLIEST CATCH: THE VIKING RETURNS Sig Hansen. Captain Sig Hansen | Credit: Discovery

Mandy's husband Clark and their daughter Sailor also appear in the new series (Mandy was able to leave Sailor with her mom while she's on the boat), as does Sig's former right-hand man, Jake Anderson. As the family returns to the country of their ancestors — where they haven't been able to visit for a few years because of the pandemic — they'll attempt to cement the Hansen legacy. But, as Sig says in the opening moments of the premiere, it's not going to be easy.

DEADLIEST CATCH: THE VIKING RETURNS Sig Hansen, June Hansen, Mandy Hansen holding baby, and Clark Pederson standing together. Sig Hansen, June Hansen, Mandy Hansen holding baby, and Clark Pederson | Credit: Discovery

"Returning to Norway was a blast from the past. I've fished in Norway as a teenager and I enjoyed every minute of it. We try to visit Norway once a year to see family, but we weren't able to do that with Covid the last few years," Sig says. "It was very exciting and rewarding to go back."

For fans tuning in to the spin-off, Sig warns, "You have to expect the unexpected!" He adds, "This is international, so fans can expect something new and exciting."

F/V Stålbas at sea in front of icy mountains. F/V Stålbas at sea | Credit: Discovery

Watch the cold open above and the full episode tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery and streaming on discovery+.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: