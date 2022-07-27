Deadliest Catch captain Sig Hansen journeys to Norway for new spin-off, The Viking Returns

Watch the first trailer for the series, which follows the fan favorite's return to his ancestral Norway to build a greater fishing empire.

Captain Sig Hansen is returning to his roots.

The Deadliest Catch star will steer his own spin-off series, Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns, set to dock at Discovery Channel this fall. The series will follow the fan-favorite captain of fishing vessel FV Northwestern as he and his daughter (and co-captain) Mandy return to their ancestral home in Norway with ambitions of building a fishing empire greater "than their forefathers could ever have imagined," according to the logline.

It isn't all smooth sailing, though: As Mandy struggles to start her own family, "beginning anew in the land of their ancestors becomes an unexpected journey to rediscover their own heritage and cement the legacy they'll pass down to the next generation of fishermen," the logline continues. That much is evidenced in the first trailer shared Wednesday by Discovery.

"We didn't come here to trade one location for another," Mandy says in the trailer. "We came here to build something bigger."

The high tides and high stakes at the forefront of Deadliest Catch once again present themselves in the dramatic first look at the spin-off. "This isn't about money," Sig adds. "This is about family."

The new trailer comes as Deadliest Catch is amidst its 18th season, which sees Sig and Co. once again traversing the high seas during crab season. This time around, there's a new future FV Northwestern crew member, as Mandy welcomes a baby daughter (named Sailor, of course). Despite a growing family and health scare in 2019, Sig previously told EW he doesn't intend to slow down anytime soon.

"I can't stop, that's the problem," the fisherman, now 56, said. "All of us are egomaniacs. You want to stop, but the ego portion won't let me stop. There's no way in hell. See what I mean? You are torn. You know that song 'Torn Between Two Lovers'? That's kind of what is going on here. Really, what we need is a shrink. If we could get a goddamn shrink in Dutch Harbor, we'd be better off."

Watch the trailer for Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: