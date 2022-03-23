Deadliest Catch captains reel from loss of red king crab fishing in season 18 first look
The willful captains of Deadliest Catch struggle to stay afloat in season 18 of the reality series, which sails back to Discovery Channel on April 19 with a two-hour premiere.
EW has an exclusive first look at the trailer (above) for season 18 of the docuseries centered on crab fishermen as they navigate the Bering Sea during Alaskan king and snow crab seasons, traversing treacherous waters north of the Alaska Peninsula and fishermen rivalries.
As if the line of work weren't grueling enough, Captain Sig Hansen and Co. are now confronted with the loss of fishing after the Alaskan government shut down red king crab catching for the season. The captains are now forced to start over, searching the Bering Sea for new ways to make a living to avoid financial ruin.
While captains Jake Anderson and Keith Colburn will set their sights on alternatives (black cod and bairdi snow crab, respectively), others concocted riskier ideas: Hansen will journey to Norway in search of red king crabs, assembling a team of reliable fishermen and converting an old coast guard ship into a fishing vessel for the trek ahead — all while hoping to make it home in time for the birth of his granddaughter.
The latest roadblock comes after Hansen and Co. encountered obstacles last season, including the loss of a crew member and COVID-19 pandemic hurdles that nearly shut fisheries down.
Watch EW's exclusive first look at season 18 above. Deadliest Catch returns to Discovery Channel and Discovery+ on Tuesday, April 19 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.
