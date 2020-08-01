Deadliest Catch deckhand Mahlon Reyes dies at 38

Deadliest Catch type TV Show network Discovery Channel genre Reality

Mahlon Reyes, a deckhand who worked on Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch, has died. He was 38.

Reyes was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on July 25, according to TMZ. Though he survived, Reyes never regained consciousness, and his family elected to take him off of life support the next day. A cause of death has yet to be determined; Reyes' wife told TMZ that he had no known pre-existing health conditions.

Reyes worked on multiple boats featured on Deadliest Catch across eight years on the show, which follows crab fishermen aboard their vessels on the Bering Sea. His fellow Deadliest Catch star Nick McGlashan paid tribute to Reyes in multiple posts on Twitter, writing, "This place misses you. RIP Mahlon."

Reyes was cremated after his death, according to his wife, and his costars are planning to scatter his ashes in the Bering Sea. He is survived by his wife and four children.

