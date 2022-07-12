Looking back on Deadliest Catch's closest calls as the show hits 300 episodes

From men overboard to rogue waves and to boat collisions, we round up some of the most intense close calls from 18 seasons of the Emmy-winning series.

Since the Deadliest Catch first premiered back in 2005, fans from across the country have been transported each season to the Bering Sea and gotten to know the fishermen who dare to find their livelihoods on its icy, deadly waters. A lot has happened over the past nearly 20 years and 18 seasons — most recently, the fishermen have had to deal with the shutdown of red king crab fishing.

To celebrate the show's 300th episode, which debuts tonight as part of the 18th season, we've rounded up 18 of the series' closest calls.

18. A deckhand's life is saved

The Time Bandit's crew rushed to save the life of a deckhand on another ship who fell into dangerous 30-foot waves. The rescue was, thankfully, a success.

17. Tensions lead to an on-deck tiff

Life on the ship can get frustrating — as evidenced in the clip above. Tensions and attitudes rose so high that a fight broke out on deck.

16. UFOs — no, not that kind

Spotting UFOs — that would be unidentified floating objects — aren't necessarily uncommon when you spend so much time out at sea. In this clip, the crew of the Time Bandit must make sure a 3,000-lb. piece of debris doesn't cause any damage. A rogue deckhand leaps into the water to help.

15. 'The Bering Sea Trophy'

Finding a walrus out at sea is extremely rare — but a carcass of the animal was spotted in the clip above by the crew of the Wizard. Walrus tusks are not only worth a lot, but they also have spiritual and cultural meaning, resulting in laws that only those native to Alaska can retain their ivory. Freddy jumped in the water to help get the walrus aboard — but narrowly missed getting hypothermia from the icy water.

14. Collision Course

We all know that any time a massive boat collides with something, it's spelling bad news. We've seen Titanic! But when two massive boats collide with each other, there's potential for double the damage. In this clip, the Summer Breeze and the Southern Wind get uncomfortably close at the dock, but some careful maneuvering left only some dents to deal with.

13. Sometimes "safe" is a relative term

Big waves lead to bumpy footing on the ship's often icy decks. This clip is a perfect example, as deckhand Kyle trips on some ice as a stray 400-lb. crab pot swings aboard, narrowly missing his head.

12. When the life boat needs a rescue

What happens when you're at sea without a raft... literally? That's what the crew of the Saga almost had to deal with in this scary nighttime recovery of the ship's life boat mid-storm.

11. Injuries are inevitable

What's it feel like to have 80,000 gallons of water hit you? Unfortunately, that's something that Cornelia Marie engineer Taylor knows all too well, and it feels like a sprained ankle. Luckily, it wasn't worse.

10. Wild, wild waves

I get scared just looking at big waves in Malibu — but the waves of the Bering Sea make those look like tiny splashes. When a massive wave hits the Wizard, it threatens to shut the day's fishing down. But the crew has more to worry about, like holding their breath.

9. Comedic crabs

Not all close calls are life-and-death. Some are just a test of your gullibility. Captain Phil Harris is known on the water for his fishing prowess and his humor, which he puts on display in his now-infamous "crab farts" speech, above. His son, Josh Harris, isn't falling for it, though.

8. Power outage

It's one thing to be on the water at night, but to be on the water at night, with no power? That's just dangerous. Captain Sig Hansen has to quickly drop anchor when the boat loses power to avoid crashing into the nearby dock. Thankfully, the auxiliary power kicked in just in time.

7. Dive gone wrong

Wizard Captain Keith Colburn narrowly escaped death after a dive to repair his ship's hull went wrong. "Quite frankly, I was lucky. When you go toe to toe with the Wizard usually anyone or anything on the other side loses," Colburn tells EW of the terrifying moment when the hull hit his head. "I got out alive. But that is life on the Bering Sea, risking your bacon to keep your boat and your crew safe, it's what we do."

6. Rogue wave

We've already talked about how terrifying the giant waves on the Bering Sea can be — but Time Bandit Captain Johnathan Hillstrand tells EW that the moment a 30-foot wave hit his boat unexpectedly was unlike anything he's experienced before. "When that wave hit… the whole boat... hundreds of tons of steel… came to a complete stop. I've never felt power like that before," Hillstrand says.

5. Communication is key

To stay safe on the Bering Sea, communication between the crew and captain is key to keep everyone safe. When a tossed trailer bag line snagged on the picking hook, Mandy Hansen was unaware of the crew's signals to slow the boat down, leading to the line snapping and the hook slingshotting toward the crew. "When you are responsible for the lives of your crew it's a big responsibility. And communication with the deck is essential. If you can't hear them or they can't hear you, you're in trouble. But if my dad was able to learn at the helm of the Northwestern, I was determined to, no matter how tough the lessons," Mandy Hansen tells EW.

4. The danger zone

Danger doesn't dissipate the closer you arrive to shore. In fact, the Summer Bay almost capsized during the delivery in this clip. "St. Paul is a dangerous harbor to get into, but in literally a blink of an eye the wind and waves came up and I was on the wrong side of a set," Captain Wild Bill Wichrowsk tells EW of the close call. "Kenny, one of my deckhands, closed the door on the forward hatch right before the worst of the waves hit. He probably saved us from losing the boat. I had water in the wheelhouse and was bleeding, but we made it."

3. Race through a storm

A race through a storm to save an injured deckhand was itself a close call. "I have been on the water my entire life, and endured plenty of intense moments, but nothing that intense," Captain Rip Carlton tells EW of trying to get to a Coast Guard extraction point. "The coast guard at one point let me know how many people THEY had on board in case they went down trying to rescue us... we were going to have to rescue them! But they pulled it off…and the rescue swimmer even saluted me as he was airlifted off the deck. I don't know if I would do this job if I didn't know the coast guard was out there."

2. "All the excitement I needed for today"

The equipment on the ship can be just as dangerous as those perilous waters below. When a broken crane went rogue on the Cornelia Marie, the crew had to scramble to keep it from wrecking parts of the deck. "What a lot of people don't realize is when that pot is swinging around, it is over a thousand pounds of steel, web, and ice. And if you lose control [of it] bad things can happen. People can get hurt, wheelhouse windows can get broken… it's a problem," Captain Casey McManus tells EW. "But I was really impressed that night, our guys were able to stay calm and even though Taylor had a close call we got out alive and without any permanent damage to the boat. Honestly if my dad Jimmy… he was on the water for years…didn't teach me to be calm in situations like that, I don't know where we would be."

1. Double dose

Okay, so we've been freaked out by plenty of waves on this list... but we're ending with two terrifying waves, at once. The 40-foot waves almost capsized the Saga, resulting in one of the "most intense" moments of Captain Jake Anderson's career, he tells EW. "When a rogue wave hits the boat like that you feel powerless… and I was just starting out!" Anderson says. "Talk about a trial by fire. When mother nature has complete control and you are just along for the ride."

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery and to stream on discovery+.

