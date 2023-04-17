Deadliest Catch captains meet with the Coast Guard in season 19 premiere clip

Opportunity for a big payday is bringing fresh faces to the Deadliest Catch cast — but it's also attracting illegal fishers to the Bering Sea.

The waters of Deadliest Catch are more dangerous than ever — but it's not the waves the captains have to be weary of.

Thanks to the skyrocketing prices of seafood, "we're gonna see all kinds of people come out of the woodwork to get this money," Captain Jake Anderson says in an exclusive clip from the season 19 premiere, above. Indeed, several new captains are joining the cast, including Linda Greenlaw, Sophia "Bob" Nielsen, and Jack Bunnell, with hopes of a big payday.

But the high demand is also luring in some not-so-friendly faces. As Captain Sig Hansen explains, "The bad news is that there's a lot of illegal fishing activity right now." He, Anderson, and several other captains meet with the U.S. Coast Guard of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, for a "foreign threat assessment" in the opening moments of the premiere.

USCG meeting: Johnathan Hillstrand, Andy Hillstrand, Bill Wichrowski, Linda Greenlaw, Keith Colburn USCG meeting: Johnathan Hillstrand, Andy Hillstrand, Bill Wichrowski, Linda Greenlaw, Keith Colburn | Credit: Discovery Channel

"The Bering Sea contains some of the most successful fisheries in the world. What we're seeing is that illegal fishing is becoming a growing threat worldwide. Fishermen — foreign or domestic — are coming in, fishing in areas that are not regulated, or they're dodging the regulations that exist," LTJG Lukas Psoinas tells the fishermen. "You all are the tip of the spear day-in and day-out. So if you see something, say something."

F/V Barbara J out at sea F/V Barbara J out at sea | Credit: Discovery Channel

We'll see how our favorite captains (and the new arrivals!) deal with this added complication when the series returns with a two-hour episode on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: