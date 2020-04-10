Dead to Me reunites Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in first season 2 teaser

Dead to Me type TV Show network Netflix

Two best friends played by Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini have a dead hunk on their hands in the first teaser for season 2 of Netflix's Dead to Me.

"We are not in Snow White," Applegate's Jen Harding says at a diner. "We are in f—ing Scarface."

"I've never seen that," Cardellini's Judy Hale says. "Well, neither have I. No girls have," Harding answers.

Dead to Me premiered in May 2019, later giving Applegate an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The show first season introduced us to Harding and Hale while meeting at a therapy group for the widowed. Except, well, Hale's husband (James Marsden, playing the suave attorney Steve Wood) was still alive, and — spoiler alert — he happens to be one of two people who killed Harding's husband.

Who is the second you asked? Yup, it's Hale. Their bestie relationship is a bit complicated.

The season 2 teaser seems to pick up where we left off in season 1, with Harding shooting Wood after Wood revealed that he was the man responsible for killing her husband. Hale, who was last seen about to die by suicide due to the grief she felt for betraying Harding's trust, gets a call from Harding to help her with the dead body.

Oh, and also there's something about a cursed rock.

Not much is known about the storyline for season 2 aside from Harding and Hale obviously trying not to go to prison. From Netflix's description of the new season, it seems they will be hunted down by Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva), while having to deal with a "a new visitor in town."

The show was created by Liz Feldman, who in 2019 teased to EW what would happen in season 2. “It will be about the further exploration of this friendship, and relationship, and now very complicated dynamic, or even more complicated dynamic between these two women,” Feldman said at the time. “What I wanted to do was create a situation where they’re forced together, and they need each other now in some ways more than they did at the beginning of season 1.”

Watch the teaser above. Dead to Me season 2 premieres May 8.

Related: