Netflix renews Dead to Me for third and final season

Grab a bottle of orange wine, because Dead to Me is returning!

On Monday, Netflix announced a multi-year partnership with Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman, under which Feldman will work on original series and other projects with the streaming giant. As part of said partnership, Dead to Me will return for a third and final season.

The comedy series stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as unlikely-yet-undeniable friends who first connect at a grief group before their lives become intertwined in the most complicated of ways. James Marsden also stars in the series as twins Steve and Ben Wood.

"From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make," Feldman said in a statement. "And it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration."

Netflix’s Vice President of Comedy Series Jane Wiseman also released a statement, saying, "Liz Feldman is a comedic force who brings her fresh and distinct point of view to every element of the creative process from inception through writing and producing. We could not be more excited to expand our relationship with Liz and continue to work with her on Dead to Me and future series to come."

There's no word yet on when Dead to Me's final season should be expected.

