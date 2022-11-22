Liz Feldman, Linda Cardellini, Christina Applegate, James Marsden, and more toast to three seasons of friendship, support group, and a lot of wine.

The Dead to Me cast's drinking guide (Karen's orange wine not included)

In Dead to Me, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are bound by grief, friendship, and copious amounts of wine.

A bottle of red, white, or Karen's orange — poured to the brim following support group or murder by way of wooden duck — have become characters of their own in Liz Feldman's Emmy-nominated series about loss and the healing powers of female friendship. To toast the third and final season (which is streaming now on Netflix), EW reached out to the cast to compile the ultimate Dead to Me drinking guide.

Below, Feldman and co. share their go-to drinks — whether it be teas, cocktails or mocktails, wine, seltzer, etc. — and how they'd unwind with their beverage of choice after a long day at the office or in the woods, spent disposing of a dead body in the wake of unintentional manslaughter. (Disclaimer: the showrunner and actors included in this guide have never committed murder nor disposed of a dead body in the woods.)

Liz Feldman (creator)

Dead to Me Liz Feldman | Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Masterson's Straight Rye Whiskey: "After some accidental manslaughter, I'll probably pour myself some Masterson's Rye. I usually like bourbon, but Masterson's Rye is really good and it'll cut right through that tension. [I'd unwind] by drinking all of it."

Christina Applegate (Jen Harding)

Dead To Me Season 3 CHRISTINA APPLEGATE as JEN HARDING i Christina Applegate as Jen in 'Dead to Me' | Credit: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

David Rio chai latte

Linda Cardellini (Judy Hale)

Dead to Me Linda Cardellini as Judy in 'Dead to Me' | Credit: Saeed Adyani / Netflix

Fresh mint mojito

James Marsden (Steve/Ben Wood)

Dead to Me James Marsden as Ben/Steve in 'Dead to Me' | Credit: Saeed Adyani / Netflix

Ginger tea with lemon and a drop of honey: "If I need to feel cozy and relax my brain, that's what I'll do [after] a long day of emotional crying and running what I call the Dead to Me emotional gamut. I would just plop on the sofa and watch NFL Network — just zone out to ESPN highlights on ESPN."

Diana Maria Riva (Detective Perez)

Dead to Me Diana Maria Riva as Detective Ana Perez in 'Dead to Me' | Credit: Saeed Adyani / Netflix

Casa Del Sol Blanco Tequila with Pellegrino and fresh squeezed tangerine over ice (aka the "MargaRiva"): "Sitting outside in my backyard around the fire under the night sky with this cocktail is the most wonderful way to end a hectic day (or a day of chasing two crazy moms around town)."

Brandon Scott (Nick)

Dead to Me Brandon Scott as Nick Prager in 'Dead to Me' | Credit: Saeed Adyani / Netflix

Japanese whiskies (or Dos Hombres): "After a particularly long day of work, I'm pouring a Japanese whisky such as Hibiki or Yamazaki to smooth things out. After an unintentional murder, I'm probably breaking bad with a whole bottle of Dos Hombres to figure myself out."

Suzy Nakamura (Karen)

Dead to Me Suzy Nakamura as Karen in 'Dead to Me' | Credit: Netflix

Trader Joe's Shell House sparkling hard seltzer: "I used to love a glass of something with dinner in front of the TV, but I don't enjoy beer or wine like I used to. I've found that hard seltzers are the perfect alternative. It's got bubbles, it's got taste, and it's got alcohol — yumz."

Natalie Morales (Michelle)

Dead to Me Natalie Morales as Michelle in 'Dead to Me' | Credit: Saeed Adyani / Netflix

Tito's vodka martini, sans vermouth: "I'm not a big drinker, but I am a good bartender (in real life and on TV), so at the end of a long and possibly murderous day, I like to wind down with something easy that will do the trick fast. No vermouth, very icy cold, very dirty, with Castelvetrano olives... and Prosecco. (Just kidding about the Prosecco part, but I had to!)"

Max Jenkins (Christopher)

Dead to Me Max Jenkins as Christopher in 'Dead to Me' | Credit: Netflix

Cantina Indigeno Orange Moscato "Mosca": "This fuzzy peach juice is so dank it would make Karen emit a sonic scream that would trigger a Laguna-area tidal wave, causing the deaths of three closeted Republican bodyboarders. 'Please enjoy my yeasty punch,' I'd whisper."

All three seasons of Dead to Me are streaming on Netflix.

