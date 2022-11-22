The Dead to Me cast's drinking guide (Karen's orange wine not included)
In Dead to Me, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are bound by grief, friendship, and copious amounts of wine.
A bottle of red, white, or Karen's orange — poured to the brim following support group or murder by way of wooden duck — have become characters of their own in Liz Feldman's Emmy-nominated series about loss and the healing powers of female friendship. To toast the third and final season (which is streaming now on Netflix), EW reached out to the cast to compile the ultimate Dead to Me drinking guide.
Below, Feldman and co. share their go-to drinks — whether it be teas, cocktails or mocktails, wine, seltzer, etc. — and how they'd unwind with their beverage of choice after a long day at the office or in the woods, spent disposing of a dead body in the wake of unintentional manslaughter. (Disclaimer: the showrunner and actors included in this guide have never committed murder nor disposed of a dead body in the woods.)
Liz Feldman (creator)
Masterson's Straight Rye Whiskey: "After some accidental manslaughter, I'll probably pour myself some Masterson's Rye. I usually like bourbon, but Masterson's Rye is really good and it'll cut right through that tension. [I'd unwind] by drinking all of it."
Christina Applegate (Jen Harding)
David Rio chai latte
Linda Cardellini (Judy Hale)
Fresh mint mojito
James Marsden (Steve/Ben Wood)
Ginger tea with lemon and a drop of honey: "If I need to feel cozy and relax my brain, that's what I'll do [after] a long day of emotional crying and running what I call the Dead to Me emotional gamut. I would just plop on the sofa and watch NFL Network — just zone out to ESPN highlights on ESPN."
Diana Maria Riva (Detective Perez)
Casa Del Sol Blanco Tequila with Pellegrino and fresh squeezed tangerine over ice (aka the "MargaRiva"): "Sitting outside in my backyard around the fire under the night sky with this cocktail is the most wonderful way to end a hectic day (or a day of chasing two crazy moms around town)."
Brandon Scott (Nick)
Japanese whiskies (or Dos Hombres): "After a particularly long day of work, I'm pouring a Japanese whisky such as Hibiki or Yamazaki to smooth things out. After an unintentional murder, I'm probably breaking bad with a whole bottle of Dos Hombres to figure myself out."
Suzy Nakamura (Karen)
Trader Joe's Shell House sparkling hard seltzer: "I used to love a glass of something with dinner in front of the TV, but I don't enjoy beer or wine like I used to. I've found that hard seltzers are the perfect alternative. It's got bubbles, it's got taste, and it's got alcohol — yumz."
Natalie Morales (Michelle)
Tito's vodka martini, sans vermouth: "I'm not a big drinker, but I am a good bartender (in real life and on TV), so at the end of a long and possibly murderous day, I like to wind down with something easy that will do the trick fast. No vermouth, very icy cold, very dirty, with Castelvetrano olives... and Prosecco. (Just kidding about the Prosecco part, but I had to!)"
Max Jenkins (Christopher)
Cantina Indigeno Orange Moscato "Mosca": "This fuzzy peach juice is so dank it would make Karen emit a sonic scream that would trigger a Laguna-area tidal wave, causing the deaths of three closeted Republican bodyboarders. 'Please enjoy my yeasty punch,' I'd whisper."
All three seasons of Dead to Me are streaming on Netflix.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|network
Comments