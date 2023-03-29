"How did you create life where it would not grow?" a character asks the sister obstetricians in Prime Video's TV adaptation of the David Cronenberg film.

EW gave you a first look at Amazon Prime Video's upcoming TV adaptation of Dead Ringers, and now you can finally see Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) play creepy twin doctors in the miniseries' new trailer.

Weisz takes over the dual role of Drs. Beverly and Elliot Mantle, who are based on Jeremy Irons' character in David Cronenberg's 1988 horror film. They not only have the same name as the characters in the movie, but boast similar creepy red surgical smocks when they're operating as obstetricians.

But now that the Mantles are played by a woman, the story's portrayal of female health care should take on a sharper focus — though it also has mythical and religious concerns in addition to the purely biological. In the new trailer, the sisters are captivated by a strange request: "You want me to grow you a baby out of nothing?"

Dead Ringers Rachel Weisz Rachel Weisz and Rachel Weisz in 'Dead Ringers' | Credit: Amazon Prime

To which another character asks in response, "Are you God? How did you create life where it would not grow?" Another character refers to this as "Frankenstein trauma."

So you've got the psychological terror of twins blending in and out of each other, and also the visceral terror of them trying new things with the human body.

"It's definitely very graphic. Very, very voyeuristic," Weisz told EW of the series earlier this month. "They both deliver babies. So the body horror is more around that [than in the film] — which is just part of life, how every single human on the planet got here. We all came from a woman's body."

Dead Ringers premieres April 21 on Prime Video. Watch the trailer above.

Dead Ringers Rachel Weisz Amazon Prime Video's 'Dead Ringers' series stars Rachel Weisz in a dual role | Credit: Amazon Prime

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.