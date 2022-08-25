Isle of the Dead has now become The Walking Dead: Dead City

Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spin-off gets new title

Isle of the Dead is no more.

That's because EW has learned that the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spin-off starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan has an official new title: The Walking Dead: Dead City. The series was originally announced in March under the working title of Isle of the Dead, but apparently that title is no longer working.

AMC has confirmed the new title to Entertainment Weekly.

Dead City recently began filming in New Jersey and will premiere in 2023 with a six-episode first season. In the original release, the network described the series as follows: "Isle of the Dead envisions the popular Maggie and Negan characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan on The Walking Dead Season 11 Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan on 'The Walking Dead' | Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC (2)

Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead, will serve as showrunner on the new series, which will be overseen by Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple. Cohan and Morgan will also serve as executive producers.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter in The Walking Dead Universe," said Cohan when the series was first announced. "Maggie is very close to my heart and I'm excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan."

"I'm delighted that Negan and Maggie's journey continues," added Jeffrey Dean Morgan. "It's been such a ride walking in Negan's shoes, I'm beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better."

Judging by some of the fan-filmed footage that has already leaked, Maggie and Negan will be far from chummy in their new location, which makes sense considering he murdered her husband with a baseball bat. How and why they get to the Big Apple will presumably be addressed in the final run of Walking Dead episodes, which will begin on Oct. 2 and wrap up with a series finale on Nov. 20.

And then it's on to the Big City. Or Dead City… as it were.

