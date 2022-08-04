Joel McHale's Starman trains Stargirl in first DC's Stargirl season 3 photos

Remember when Courtney a.k.a. Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) was worried that the newly resurrected Sylvester Pemberton a.k.a. Starman (Joel McHale) was going to take back his Cosmic Staff on DC's Stargirl? Turns out she had nothing to worry about — the veteran superhero really is here to level up her training instead after he saved her in the fight against Eclipso in the season 2 finale.

EW has the exclusive first photos from DC's Stargirl season 3 that shows Sylvester training Courtney in how to better use the Cosmic Staff. The photos (below) are from the first two episodes of the season, and it looks like Starman and Stargirl are going to become quite the dynamic duo and fast — Courtney's big smile while standing next to Sylvester is almost brighter than the staff.

Elsewhere in the photos, Sylvester spends some quality time with his former sidekick Pat (Luke Wilson), and both of them look pretty intense. This clearly isn't your typical hero/sidekick reunion. Plus, the new JSA finds something that scares them all — could it be their next villain? — and Barbara (Amy Smart) leans into the season's tagline "Frenemies" by baking with her new next door neighbor and reformed villain Paula/Tigress (Joy Osmanski).

Check out the exclusive photos below now:

DC’s Stargirl -- “Frenemies: Chapter One” -- Image Number: STG301_0022r -- Pictured (L - R): Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, and Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton / Starman -- Photo: The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Credit: The CW

DC’s Stargirl -- “Frenemies - Chapter Two: The Suspects” -- Image Number: STG302g_0051r -- Pictured (L - R): Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton / Starman -- Photo: The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Credit: The CW

DC’s Stargirl -- “Frenemies - Chapter Two: The Suspects” -- Image Number: STG302g_0062r -- Pictured (L - R): Jonathan Cake as Richard Swift / The Shade, Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton / Starman, and Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl -- Photo: The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Credit: The CW

DC’s Stargirl -- “Frenemies - Chapter Two: The Suspects” -- Image Number: STG302g_0045r -- Pictured (L - R): Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan and Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton / Starman -- Photo: The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Credit: The CW

DC’s Stargirl -- “Frenemies: Chapter One” -- Image Number: STG301_0087r -- Pictured (L - R): Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Anjelika Washington as Beth Washington / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman -- Photo: The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Credit: The CW

DC’s Stargirl -- “Frenemies - Chapter Two: The Suspects” -- Image Number: STG302g_0061r -- Pictured (L - R): Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore and Joy Osmanski as Paula/Tigress -- Photo: Danny Delgado / The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Credit: Danny Delgado/The CW

DC's Stargirl season 3 premieres August 31 on The CW.

