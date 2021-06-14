Green Lantern's daughter arrives in first season 2 trailer for DC's Stargirl

Stargirl type TV Show network The CW genre Superhero

The new Justice Society of America's job isn't done yet on DC's Stargirl.

EW has your exclusive first look at the season 2 trailer of the CW's young superhero series, and while the rest of the new JSA wants to hang up their masks and capes now that the Injustice Society of America has seemingly been defeated, the trailer reveals Courtney a.k.a. Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) isn't so sure that's the right call - even if that means messing up at school.

But her family and new superhero friends will soon find out she's right to stay vigilant, since new threats like Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) and The Shade (Jonathan Cake) and old ones like Cindy a.k.a. Shiv (Meg DeLacy) are about to cause the new JSA some major problems. So it's a good thing they're about to get an influx of new heroes to the team ... like Green Lantern's daughter!

Stargirl Season 2 Credit: The CW

The trailer teases the arrival of Ysa Penarejo's new character, now confirmed to be Jade, daughter of Green Lantern Alan Scott from the comics. But why is Jade fighting with Courtney when they first meet?

Check out the new trailer above now to get the first glimpse of this new hero's arrival, as well as Jim Gaffigan's CG debut as Thunderbolt, The Shade facing off with the new JSA, and more.

DC's Stargirl season 2 premieres Tuesday, August 10 on the CW.

Related content: