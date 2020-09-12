DC's Stargirl creator and stars tease season 2: Grundy's return, Eclipso, and more

Stargirl type TV Show network DC Universe genre Superhero

DC's Stargirl's creator and cast didn't show up to DC Fandome empty-handed. When Geoff Johns and stars Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, and Amy Smart joined moderator Lea Thompson, who directed a season 1 episode, for a virtual panel on Saturday, Johns came armed with some vague — but exciting! — teases for season 2.

While Johns didn't go into detail, he did share a few nuggets for eagle-eyed fans about Solomon Grundy's return, the new season 2 villain, and a season 1 Easter egg that has yet to get any payoff. "I’m excited for people to see more Grundy. He’s not gone just yet," Johns said. "One of the important things at the end of season 1 is when we introduce Eclipso, that’s very important... We will definitely be playing with things like the pink pen in season 2."

Hey, it's not much, but we'll take it!

While fans weren't treated to any more season 2 intel beyond that, the virtual panel took time to highlight how the series is pushing forward positive representation in the comic book genre thanks to Washington and Monreal's characters.

"It’s a known fact that Latinos are underrepresented in television," Monreal said, adding that "it’s really important" to her to play Yolanda/Wildcat. "I feel like I’m one of the only Latina superheroes on TV. To be able to be Latina and be a superhero, that’s extremely important. I feel like a lot of people say this, but it’s so cool to have little kids look up to you and say, 'Hey, that could be me,' or follow their dreams. I’m so glad I’m representing the Latinx community."

Washington smiled as Monreal spoke, and complimented her costar on "doing an amazing job of being the role model and inspiration to others."

"For me, as a Black woman, I’m just so grateful that we get the opportunity to do this," Washington added, talking about Beth/Dr. Mid-Nite. "Growing up, I never saw a live-action Black female superhero ever, so I’m just really excited for every Black and brown girl to be able to see themselves through our cast whether it be through me as Beth or Yvette as Yolanda. I’m just really grateful and honored that we both get to share an amazing responsibility to be representation for young girls who look like us, so they know one day, 'I can also be a superhero,' and there is no limit and no ceiling on any of your dreams."

DC's Stargirl will return for season 2 on the CW.

