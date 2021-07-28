DC's Stargirl star Luke Wilson says he still doesn't understand brother Owen Wilson's series Loki

"I had it explained to me a number of times. Never got the plot of it," the actor says about Loki while revealing that the siblings lived together for a month while filming their respective superhero series.

Stargirl type TV Show network The CW genre Superhero

When it comes to the Wilson brothers, the term "sibling rivalry" can take on a whole new meaning of comic book proportions.

Luke Wilson, who plays Justice Society of America sidekick Pat Dugan on DC's Stargirl, reveals that while he was filming season 2 of his CW superhero series he actually lived with his brother Owen Wilson, who was filming Marvel's Loki in the same city at the same time.

"We shared a house," Luke told reporters during a DC's Stargirl virtual press conference on Wednesday. "I don't know if you've ever lived with anyone in the Marvel universe but odd people. Very, very odd people."

Luke Wilson on DC's Stargirl and Owen Wilson on Loki Luke Wilson on DC's 'Stargirl,' left, and Owen Wilson on Marvel's 'Loki.' | Credit: The CW; Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Luke went on to say with a smile that he "never did understand the plot of Loki," despite living with the star behind the mustachioed Time Variance Authority agent (and jet ski enthusiast) Mobius.

"I had it explained to me a number of times. Never got the plot of it," he added. "But no, we actually did get to live together for a little over a month and it was actually very fun and yeah it was funny for me to be working for DC and doing a superhero show and then Owen was playing this character Mobius on Loki."

Working in the DC and Marvel universes — let alone at the same time in the same place — was a novel experience for the Wilson brothers, as they both were new to the comic book universe.

"I know that he really enjoyed working on [Loki]," Luke said. "Like me, he had not worked on a superhero project and had not worked on a show before, but I know he had a great time and really enjoyed working with Tom Hiddleston. It seems like that show turned out great too."

DC's Stargirl Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore and Luke Wilson as Pat Dungan on the CW's "Stargirl." | Credit: Jace Downs/The CW

When asked if there was any rivalry between the brothers due to Luke working in the DC Comics world and Owen joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Luke says they didn't have any real competition between each other.

"I don't know that we had a rivalry but, I mean, he has two sons and they watch both shows," Luke says. "I feel like I detected a little more enthusiasm for Stargirl but I don't know, I might just have been projecting that."

But Luke adds that "they made a great show" with Loki and "it really was fun to live together. We hadn't done that in a long time. I mean, we see each other all the time but to be on location in the same town, living in the same house was a lot of fun."

DC's Stargirl returns for season 2 on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW. Loki has been renewed for for season 2 on Disney+.

Related content: