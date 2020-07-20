Exclusive DC's Stargirl sneak peek reveals what happens after Courtney's secret is exposed

Stargirl type TV Show network DC Universe genre Superhero

(Video courtesy of The CW)

The cat, er, Cosmic Staff is out of the bag now!

Last week's episode of DC's Stargirl ended on quite a few cliffhangers, but the most shocking came when Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and Pat (Luke Wilson) were debating when to clue Court's mom Barbara (Amy Smart) in on their super-secret superhero team. So far they've managed to keep her completely in the dark, even when Courtney's latest fight ended with her in the hospital. But their debate abruptly ended when Barbara came downstairs and caught them in the act — while Courtney was wielding the Cosmic Staff, no less! So... what now?

EW has your exclusive sneak peek at the exact moment that comes next in this week's episode, "Brainwave Jr.," and it hardly requires a spoiler alert to warn you that extreme awkwardness ensues. While Pat is gung ho to finally tell his wife that their secret hobby is saving the world, Courtney — bless her heart — is still trying her best (and failing miserably) at coming up with a lie to cover up what Barbara can clearly see with her own two eyes.

Watching Pat and Courtney flail around trying to take control of the situation is downright hilarious and serves as yet another reminder of why this charming show has earned its place in the superhero TV show hall of fame in such a short amount of time. Check out the exclusive clip above now to see how the Whitmore-Dugan clan recovers from a tense moment that's been a long time coming.

DC's Stargirl airs Mondays on DC Universe and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

