DC's Stargirl casts Tim Gabriel as Green Lantern's son Obsidian for season 3

Get ready to finally meet Green Lantern's son on DC's Stargirl!

EW has learned exclusively that Tim Gabriel has joined the CW's superhero series for season 3. He'll be playing the role of Todd Rice a.k.a. Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott/Golden Age Green Lantern and the twin brother of Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade (Ysa Penarejo).

Tim Gabriel Tim Gabriel has been cast in 'DC's Stargirl' as Green Lantern's son Obsidian for season 3 | Credit: The CW; DC Comics

DC's Stargirl fans have already heard Todd's name mentioned throughout season 2, as Jennie was on a mission to find her long-lost brother. But season 3 will be the first time he appears onscreen. Just like in the comics, Todd is LGBTQ and wields "strange and uncontrollable shadow abilities." He's been living on the streets and searching for his sister, but he falls into the hands of The Helix Institute for Youth Rehabilitation and the mysterious Mr. Bones (Keith David) — who showed up in the final moments of the season 2 finale teasing their impending arrival in Blue Valley — who are determined to understand Todd's powers.

In the comics, Todd Rice starts off as a superhero alongside his sister, and they both were founding members of Infinity, Inc., a group dedicated to continuing the legacy of the Justice Society of America. But eventually he turned evil and fought against the new JSA as well as his adoptive and real fathers. Will DC's Stargirl's interpretation of Todd take the character down the same tragic path? Are we heading towards a potential Jade vs. Obsidian showdown?

Gabriel is best known for his appearances on TV series Better Things, S.W.A.T., and Why Women Kill. He will next be seen in the upcoming indie horror film The Death That Awaits as well as indie thriller Tomorrow.

The premiere date for DC's Stargirl season 3 has yet to be announced, but expect to see the series return this summer.

