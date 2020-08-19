DC Fandome splits into 2 days: Get the details

After fielding criticism from fans who felt that the programming offered was too much to handle in one day, DC Fandome will now debut the Hall of Heroes programming on the first day and feature a second on-demand experience three weeks later for another 24 hours of content. Plus, virtual attendees will be able to access the event across all mobile platforms in addition to desktop at DCFanDome.com.

Check out the new schedule below:

Saturday, Aug. 22: DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes

Beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, fans will be transported into the DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes, an epic world designed personally by Jim Lee featuring special programming, panels, and exclusive reveals from a wide variety of films, TV series, games, comics, and more. All previously announced Hall of Heroes panels, presentations, and reveals will be included on this first day, along with a few new additions to the schedule (which is available now). The eight hours of panels and presentations will air three times in the 24-hour period, so if you miss something the first time around, you'll have two more chances to get in on the action.

Saturday, Sept. 12: DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse

DC Fandome continues three weeks later with another day beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT and this time fans will be able to create their own timeline. All panels, presentations, and reveals will be on-demand throughout the entire 24-hour period, and fans can curate their experience at their own pace by using the official DC FanDome Online Scheduler Tool (which is live now).

DC Kids FanDome will also launch on the second day on its own kid-friendly companion site DCKidsFanDome.com.

All content from both days will be available in nine languages, including Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish. Before the first day launches this weekend, read up on everything you need to know about DC Fandome with EW's informational guide so you won't miss a super-beat.