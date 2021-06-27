Daytime Emmys uses wrong photo for soap actress Marguerite Ray during In Memoriam segment

A photo of Veronica Redd, who took over Ray's role on the CBS series, was used instead.

The Daytime Emmys issued an apology via Twitter Saturday for airing the wrong photo Friday of the late Marguerite Ray of The Young and the Restless during the In Memoriam segment.

Instead, the video package that ran during the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys featured a photo of the very much alive Veronica Redd. Both women are African American and both played the role of housekeeper Mamie Johnson on the CBS soap.

"We deeply regret this error and intend to re-edit the sequence for subsequent digital releases once a replacement image can be appropriately licensed," said one tweet.

Ray died in November at the age of 89. She first created the role of Mamie -- the Abbott housekeeper -- in 1980 and left Y&R 10 years later. Redd, a veteran TV actress, took over in 1990 and stayed on the soap until 2004.

The Daytime Emmys, which were pre-taped on June 12 and 13, included a touching In Memoriam segment with a performance by Diamond White from The Bold and the Beautiful. The two-hour show was hosted by The Talk's Sheryl Underwood. General Hospital and Kelly Clarkson were the big winners while Alex Trebek and Larry King were posthumously honored.