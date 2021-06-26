Daytime Emmy Awards 2021: And the winners are...

General Hospital and Kelly Clarkson were the big winners at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday.

The two-hour show that was hosted by The Talk's Sheryl Underwood was pre-taped in a Burbank, Calif., sound stage on June 12 and 13, when every nominee was asked to give acceptance speeches, and every presenter was asked to announce multiple winners. Crazy, right? But recipients didn't find out they actually won until the telecast aired on CBS.

Most of the daytime drama recipients were on site and therefore able to pre-tape their speeches on stage while holding an Emmy. Between handing out trophies, the show featured tributes to Regis Philbin, Larry King, and Alex Trebek, as well as a gorgeous In Memoriam segment with a performance by Diamond White from The Bold and the Beautiful.

And the winners are...

Outstanding Drama Series: General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Limited Drama Series: Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Game Show: Jeopardy (Syndicated)

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program: The People's Court (Syndicated)

Outstanding Morning Show: CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show: Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show: The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Outstanding Entertainment News Program: Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated) - They gave the best acceptance speech, too!

- They gave the best acceptance speech, too! Outstanding Daytime Special Event: Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)

Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special: Creators for Change on Girls' Education With Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jacqueline McInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos , General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron , The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Max Gail as Mike Corbin , General Hospital (ABC)

, Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series: Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady , Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series: Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux , Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Outstanding Culinary Host: Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)

Outstanding Game Show Host: The late Alex Trebek , Jeopardy (Syndicated) - His kids Matt and Emily accepted his Emmy.

, - His kids Matt and Emily accepted his Emmy. Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host: The late Larry King, Larry King Now (Ora TV) - His sons Chance and Cannon accepted his Emmy.

- His sons Chance and Cannon accepted his Emmy. Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host: Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series: The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series: General Hospital (ABC)