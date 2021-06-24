Everything you need to know about the 2021 Daytime Emmys

It's time to hand out some trophies! The 48th Annual Daytime Emmys are back on CBS, and though the pandemic is limiting who can attend in person, the ceremony will still bring plenty of celebrities to the stage.

In preparation for daytime's big night, EW has rounded up everything you need to know, including how and where to watch and more.

When are the Daytime Emmys this year, and whom do they honor?

The ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and take place at ATI Studios in Burbank. The Daytime Emmys Awards recognize outstanding achievement in daytime television programming that airs between 2:00 a.m. ET and 6:00 p.m. ET. The more than 2,700 submissions that poured in this year were judged by a pool of 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry.

Are the Daytime Emmys televised?

Yes. Besides airing on CBS, the show will be streamed live and on demand via the CBS app and Paramount+. This is the 15th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmys, more so than any other network.

What's so different about the Daytime Emmys versus their prime-time counterparts?

Industry expert panels - not the general membership - select the nominees. Winners have already been selected (but remain secret) because they collect the highest score during the nomination process. That's why you never see For Your Consideration ads for the Daytime Emmys.

Who is nominated for Daytime Emmys this year?

Alex Trebek earned a posthumous Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Game Show Host while Drew Barrymore received her first nod in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host category. The soon-to-be-shuttered The Ellen DeGeneres Show snagged a nom in the Outstanding Best Entertainment Talk Show category. Read the full list of nominations here.

Who is hosting the Daytime Emmys?

The Talk's Sheryl Underwood will make her fifth appearance as the host. Some talent will appear on stage while winners will receive awards at their homes or individual show studios.

Are there any special appearances?

Kathy Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong, Martha Stewart, and Robin Roberts will pay tribute to Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek, and Larry King. Diamond White from The Bold and the Beautiful is scoring and singing the song for the In Memoriam segment.

Who are the presenters?

Presenters include Al Roker, Drew Barrymore, Deidre Hall, Connell Turner, Cynthia Watros, Giada De Laurentiis, Gloria Estefan, Heather Tom, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Jackée Harry, Robert Scott Wilson, Bryton James, Brytni Sarpi, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Tanner Novlan, Kelly Thiebaud, Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Mario Lopez, Michelle Stafford, Nate Burleson, Rachel Lindsay, Sean Kanan, and Tamron Hall.

What categories will be featured in the Daytime Emmys broadcast?